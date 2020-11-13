Menu
Peter Nelson
1945 - 2020
BORN
August 2, 1945
DIED
November 7, 2020
Peter Nelson's passing at the age of 75 on Saturday, November 07, 2020 has been publicly announced by Cota Funeral Home in North Reading, MA .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Peter in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Cota Funeral Home website.

Published by Cota Funeral Home on Nov. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
14
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Cota Funeral Homes
335 Park Street, North Reading, Massachusetts
Funeral services provided by:
Cota Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
1 Entry
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
linda puglia strob
Classmate
November 13, 2020