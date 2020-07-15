The love of my life, Peter Anthony Sliger, passed away Saturday, July 11, 2020. He was born July 21, 1963 in Hawaii to Douglas and Theresa Sliger. He was the 7th of 8 children.



Pete was an easy going man of hard work, dedication and service. He graduated from Bonneville High School in 1981. He served his country in the U.S. Marine Corps and had a 35 year career at the Internal Revenue Service.



On May 18, 2007, Pete married Sheri Park in the Salt Lake Temple. There was never a day that he did not express to me, in words or actions, his love and adoration.



He loved to share his life experiences with those around him. He was an avid reader who loved books and enjoyed watching movies with his "Pops".



Pete experienced many medical trials however, he chose to live and worked hard to overcome those challenges. He loved spending time laughing with family and friends. He was a gentle giant that will certainly be missed.



He was preceded in death by his twin, Thomas, his brother, James and his parents.



Pete is survived by his wife and a large extended family of loved ones.



"13 years together were surely too few, but I am extremely blessed and honored to spend eternity with you."



Pete's life will be celebrated with a visitation and a graveside service. A special time frame for those who are may be compromised with health issues may visit from 5 to 6 p.m. The visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday, July 20, 2020 at Lindquist's Roy Mortuary, 3333 West 5600 South. Graveside Services will be held at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at the Hooper Cemetery, 5301 South 6300 West.

