Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Peter Wright
1966 - 2020
BORN
October 17, 1966
DIED
November 12, 2020
Peter Wright's passing at the age of 54 on Thursday, November 12, 2020 has been publicly announced by Gregory F. Doyle Funeral Home, Inc. in Milford, CT .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Peter in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Gregory F. Doyle Funeral Home, Inc. website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Gregory F. Doyle Funeral Home, Inc. on Nov. 20, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
2
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
August Wilson Theatre
245 West 52nd Street (between Broadway and 8th Avenue), NY, New York 10019
Funeral services provided by:
Gregory F. Doyle Funeral Home, Inc.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.