Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Petra Berumen
1927 - 2020
BORN
March 24, 1927
DIED
November 7, 2020
Petra Berumen's passing at the age of 93 on Saturday, November 07, 2020 has been publicly announced by White Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Griffith, IN .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Petra in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the White Funeral Home & Cremation Services website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by White Funeral Home & Cremation Services on Nov. 10, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
11
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
White Funeral Home
921 W. 45th Avenue, Griffith, Indiana 46319
Nov
12
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
Our Lady of Perpetual Help
7132 Arizona Ave., Hammond, Indiana 46324
Funeral services provided by:
White Funeral Home & Cremation Services
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.