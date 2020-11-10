Petra Berumen's passing at the age of 93 on Saturday, November 07, 2020 has been publicly announced by White Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Griffith, IN .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Petra in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the White Funeral Home & Cremation Services website.
Published by White Funeral Home & Cremation Services on Nov. 10, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory
for more local information, or see our FAQ page
for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.