Phelomina Azzi-Loutfi
1930 - 2020
BORN
February 23, 1930
DIED
November 14, 2020
Phelomina Azzi-Loutfi's passing at the age of 90 on Saturday, November 14, 2020 has been publicly announced by Kfoury Keefe Funeral Home in West Roxbury, MA .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Kfoury Keefe Funeral Home website.

Published by Kfoury Keefe Funeral Home on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
17
Funeral Mass
10:00a.m.
Our Lady of the Cedars of Lebanon Church
61 Rockwood St., Jamaica Plain, Massachusetts 02130
Funeral services provided by:
Kfoury Keefe Funeral Home
