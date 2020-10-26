Our beloved husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend, Phil S Hancock, 75, passed away on Sunday, October 25, 2020. He was born on July 29, 1945 in Brigham City, Utah, the son of Max and Helen Louise Steele Hancock. Phil grew up in Ogden until he was 11 and the family moved to West Weber, Utah where he resided for the last 64 years. Phil enjoyed wrestling at Weber High School and graduated in 1963. He earned his Bachelors degree in Construction Technology and Integrated Studies in 1987 from Weber State College. At the age of 17 in 1964, Phil served in the United States Marine Corps, transferred from active duty to the reserves, and was honorably discharged in 1971 as a Sergeant.



Phil married his high school sweetheart, Jelene Flinders, on January 8, 1965 in Ogden. Their marriage was later solemnized in the Salt Lake LDS Temple on June 23, 1966. Phil and Jelene were blessed with five children.



Phil was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints West Weber 1st Ward and served faithfully in many callings including as a Counselor in the Bishopric, Elders Quorum, and as a High Councilor, Gospel Doctrine Teacher and a Boy Scout Leader.



He was always a hard worker. He started at age 14 milking the cows and worked as a brick mason for his father. His working career included Dallas Greens and as a Journeyman Plumber in 1972 for his father-in-law, Percy Flinders at Flinders Plumbing. In 1966 he became the owner and founder of Hancock Corporation. He was a member of the Home Builders Association Utah Chapter, President of the National Chapter in 1981, was on the Weber County Planning Commission, and International Codes Council. He worked at Weber State College teaching Construction Technology. He also served on the Board of the Weber School District Foundation. In 1989 he was voted Builder of the Year, 2001 he was voted Utah Businessman of the Year, and in 2002 Uniform Building Code Industry Person of the Year.



Phil loved the outdoors whether it was horseback riding, hunting, fishing, and camping with his family. He took great pride in his garden and wanted everyone to enjoy it with him. He also enjoyed farming and took pride in his farm and livestock. His greatest joy was spending time with his family. His life's work was to take care of and provide for his family and friends. With all of the accomplishments in Phil's life, he would say his greatest accomplishments were being a husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather.



Phil is survived by his wife, Jelene Flinders Hancock of West Weber; children, Sheila (Kurt) Storey of West Weber, Karen (Brent) Harsha of West Weber, Marcee (Erik) Bailey of Manila, Eric Phil Hancock of West Weber and Kimberly (Tony) Borrego of West Weber; 13 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren; siblings, Cheryl (Charlie) Jenkins of St. George, Mike (Marsha) Hancock of West Weber, Curt Hancock of West Weber, Mark (Jill) Hancock of West Point; and Beckie Coyle of West Weber. He was preceded in death by his parents, Max and Helen; brothers, Jay, Daryl, and Cory Hancock and great-grandson, Bowen Storey.



Graveside services will be held on Friday, October 30, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the West Weber Cemetery. Friends may visit with family on Thursday from 6 to 8 p.m. at Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary, 3408 Washington Blvd.



The family would like to thank Dr. Benjamin Maughan and his staff and Huntsman Cancer Institute and Bristol Hospice Staff for their kindness and compassion at this time. Their determination in giving our father the best possible care during his extended illness will always be remembered.



In lieu of flowers please donations to the Huntsman Cancer Institute

To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by Lindquist Mortuary - Ogden from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2020.