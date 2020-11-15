Menu
Philip Emmanuel Faria
1933 - 2020
BORN
June 5, 1933
DIED
November 14, 2020
ABOUT
national cemetery of the alleghenies
Navy
Blessing Service will include Reflections and Remembrances. The family invites all guests all guests to participate.

Philip Emmanuel Faria, Age 87, of Pittsburgh, passed away Saturday, November 14, 2020. He was the beloved husband of Janice M. Faria; Loving father of Mary T. Faria, Julianne Faria, Christine F. Miller and Camille L. Faria; Proud grandfather of Michael Faria Miller and Catherine Taylor Miller; Son of the late Marie C. and Emmanuel P. Faria. Phil was the loving brother of Paul Faria, Louise MacNeil and the late Marie Picken. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews, cherished friends and neighbors.
Philip was born in Medford, MA on June 5, 1933. He met the love of his life Janice, in Chicago, IL, while serving in the Navy. They celebrated their 66th wedding anniversary on September 18, 2020. Phil was a devoted family man and admired for his caring nature, loyalty and wonderful wit.
Following his early calling, Phil became a dedicated civil engineer, highly respected and recognized in his career of 50 Years.
Arrangements by BEINHAUER. Friends received Wednesday from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM at 2630 West Liberty Avenue. Blessing service to follow at 7:00 PM. Private Interment at The National Cemetery of the Alleghenies.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made in Philip's name to the ASPCA (www.aspca.org/ways-to-give), Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank (www.pittsburghfoodbank.org), ACLU (www.aclu.org) or The Catholic Charities (www.catholiccharitiesusa.org)
Published by L. Beinhauer & Son Co. from Nov. 15 to Nov. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
18
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Beinhauer - Dormont
2630 West Liberty Avenue, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
Nov
18
Service
7:00p.m.
Beinhauer - Dormont
2630 West Liberty Avenue, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
Funeral services provided by:
L. Beinhauer & Son Co.
