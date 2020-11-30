Menu
Philip Hughes
1946 - 2020
BORN
August 25, 1946
DIED
November 21, 2020
ABOUT
Cleveland Browns
United States Air Force
Philip Hughes's passing at the age of 74 on Saturday, November 21, 2020 has been publicly announced by Whitesell Funeral Home - Rock Hill in Rock Hill, SC .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Philip in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Whitesell Funeral Home - Rock Hill website.

Published by Whitesell Funeral Home - Rock Hill on Nov. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by:
Whitesell Funeral Home - Rock Hill
GUEST BOOK
