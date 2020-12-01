Menu
Philip Lajoie
1944 - 2020
BORN
December 23, 1944
DIED
November 22, 2020
ABOUT
American Cancer Society
Philip Lajoie's passing at the age of 75 on Sunday, November 22, 2020 has been publicly announced by Paradis-Givner Funeral Home in Oxford, MA .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Paradis-Givner Funeral Home website.

Published by Paradis-Givner Funeral Home on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
30
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
St. Roch's Church
332 Main St., Oxford, Massachusetts
Nov
30
Funeral Mass
11:00a.m.
St. Roch's Church
332 Main Street, Oxford, Massachusetts 01540
Funeral services provided by:
Paradis-Givner Funeral Home
