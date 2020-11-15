Menu
Philip Sullivan
1957 - 2020
BORN
August 18, 1957
DIED
November 12, 2020
ABOUT
special olympics
Philip Sullivan's passing at the age of 63 on Thursday, November 12, 2020 has been publicly announced by Dawalt Funeral Homes Inc in Salem, IN .

Published by Dawalt Funeral Homes Inc on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
17
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 1:00p.m.
Dawalt Funeral Home
204 East Market Street, Salem, Indiana 47167
Funeral services provided by:
Dawalt Funeral Homes Inc
