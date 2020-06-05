Our beloved Phillip Gary Gallegos was a victim of a fatal hit and run accident while walking home from work at 7 Eleven on June 5, 2020 in Ogden, Utah. Your passing has been a shock to us and our hearts are broken. We love you and miss you.Gary was born in Ogden to Arthur Benjamin and Anna Pena Gallegos. He was a lifelong resident of Ogden and attended Ogden City schools. Gary was a skilled carpenter. He worked for Big D Construction for several years until he retired for medical reasons. Gary married Anna Gurule in 1990, together they raised four children: Angelo, Jeremy and Nicole and Maliah. Gary also has two daughters, Corrina Herrera and Whitney Crane.Gary was a Christian, loved Jesus and enjoyed reading the Bible; he had attended the People's Church. His greatest joy was spending time with his children, grandchildren and his father-in-law, Jerry Gurule. He loved being in the mountains, camping and fishing. Gary was preceded in death by his parents, Arthur and Anna; brother, Ricky and sister, Regina Marie Herrera; his grandparents, several uncles, aunts and cousins. Gary is survived by his children: Angelo, Jeremy, Nicole, Malyiah, Corrina (Daniel) Herrera and Whitney; grandchildren: Peaches Gallegos, Maximus Gallegos, Prince Adonis Gallegos and Harper Crane; brothers: Jimmy (Yevette) Gallegos, Scott Gallegos and Arthur Gallegos; sisters: Mona (Ruben) Herrera, Lillie Ann Balli and Bobby Jo (Eric Walters) Puente; several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and his very good friend, Curtis Stewart. Gary comes from a large familia who loves him. He will be greatly missed by his children and grandchildren, brothers and sisters and extended familia. This is your time to rest in peace sweet Gary.We extend our sincere thanks to our familia and friends for your support during this difficult time; special thanks to Aunt AnnaJane Arroyo.A memorial service will be held on Thursday, June 18, 2020 from 6 pm to 8 pm at Aaron's Mortuary, 496 24th Street, Ogden, Utah and a Graveside Service on Friday, June 19, 2020 at 10 am at Lindquist's Memorial Gardens of the Wasatch, 1718 Combe Rd.

Published in Legacy on Jun. 14, 2020.