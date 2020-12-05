Menu
Phillip Greer
1936 - 2020
BORN
October 22, 1936
DIED
December 2, 2020
ABOUT
Phillies
United States Army
Phillip Greer's passing at the age of 84 on Wednesday, December 02, 2020 has been publicly announced by Volpe Funeral Home in Norristown, PA .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Volpe Funeral Home website.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
6
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Volpe Funeral Home
707 W. Germantown Pike, Norristown, Pennsylvania 19403
Dec
7
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 10:00a.m.
Volpe Funeral Home
707 W. Germantown Pike, Norristown, Pennsylvania 19403
