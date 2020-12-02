Menu
Phillip Shaw
1959 - 2020
BORN
October 31, 1959
DIED
November 19, 2020
Phillip Shaw's passing at the age of 61 on Thursday, November 19, 2020 has been publicly announced by Riemann Family Funeral Home in Long Beach, MS .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Riemann Family Funeral Home website.

Published by Riemann Family Funeral Home on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
23
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Riemann Family Funeral Home - Long Beach
19130 Commission Road, Long Beach, Mississippi 39560
Funeral services provided by:
Riemann Family Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
1 Entry
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Riemann Family Funeral Homes
December 2, 2020