Phillip Jacob Snoy, loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather peacefully passed away on June 22, 2020 surrounded by his family. He was born on April 19, 1925 in Bridgeport, Ohio, the son of Joseph Snoy and Ursula Strauss. He was a member of St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Ogden, UT.



As a graduate of Bridgeport High School's class of 1943, he was the captain of the Bridgeport Bulldog's basketball team in 1942 and senior class president. Phil then attended the University of Minnesota. He graduated from General Motors Institute with a degree in mechanical engineering and became an Ensign in the U.S. Navy during World War II. He saw duty on the USS Cleveland.



On February 8, 1947 he married the love of his life, Evelyn June Waller. They met at a skating rink and got engaged while he was in the Navy.



Phil enjoyed reading, golf, bowling, watching sports, playing the organ and traveling. Golf was his favorite sport. He was most proud of his wife, 2 sons and grandchildren. "Way after that", according to Phil, was being president of Teleydyne Peer where he increased profitability and employee morale.



Phil lived his life in a way others admired. His smiles, laugh and great love for life will be sorely missed by those he leaves behind. He was active in the community volunteering for church bingo and serving as PTA president.



Above all he cherished the time he spent with family especially his grandchildren. Christmas was his favorite holiday. His biggest regret was riding a 24-inch bike of a friend. He did not know how to ride a bike and broke his wrist.



Phil leaves behind his sons, Jeff (Nanette) Snoy of Parker, CO; and Ken (Karen) Snoy of Layton, UT; grandchildren, Monica Snoy-Gonzales of Parker, CO; Brooke Douglas of Elkhorn, Nebraska and Deanne Pickett of Aurora, CO; Michelle Black of Rancho Cordova, CA; Stephanie Nichols of Fruit Heights, UT; Mike Snoy, Whitney Street of Layton, UT; and Kimberly Hernandez of Syracuse, UT. He also leaves fourteen great-grandchildren.



Phil was preceded in death by his wife, parents, two brothers, two sisters, and two infant sons.



Due to the current conditions the family will be having a private memorial service in his honor.



Services entrusted to Lindquist's Layton Mortuary, 1867 No. Fairfield Road.



In lieu of flowers please make donations in Phil's name to the George E. Wahlen Ogden Veterans Home, 1102 1200 W St, Ogden, UT 84404. 801-334-4300



The family would like to express their deepest appreciation to all the staff at the George E. Wahlen Ogden Veterans Home and Treeo South Ogden retirement community.

Published by Legacy from Jun. 25 to Jun. 26, 2020.