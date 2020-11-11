Menu
Philomena Malchow
1925 - 2020
BORN
September 12, 1925
DIED
November 9, 2020
ABOUT
American Legion
Catholic
Philomena Malchow's passing at the age of 95 on Monday, November 09, 2020 has been publicly announced by Brettschneider-Trettin-Nickel Funeral Chapel in Appleton, WI .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Philomena in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Brettschneider-Trettin-Nickel Funeral Chapel website.

Published by Brettschneider-Trettin-Nickel Funeral Chapel on Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
13
Visitation
9:30a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Sacred Heart Room, Sacred Heart Church
222 East Fremont Street, Appleton, Wisconsin
Nov
13
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00a.m.
Sacred Heart Room, Sacred Heart Church
222 East Fremont Street, Appleton, Wisconsin
GUEST BOOK
mrs. Malchow was the best neighbor anyone could ever ask for she was alway there if you needed anything She will be greatly missed that wonderful smile will be remembered for ever and alway God Bless her soul Sandy S
sandra schwartz
Neighbor
November 10, 2020