Philp Stoner's passing at the age of 85 on Thursday, November 12, 2020 has been publicly announced by Bartholomew Funeral Home - Valparaiso in Valparaiso, IN .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Philp in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Bartholomew Funeral Home - Valparaiso website.