Of North Versailles, age 79, passed away on Saturday, July 25, 2020.



Wife of the late Merle Polliard, and the late James Roberts.



Loving mother of Ed (Regina Cassidy) Polliard of Turtle Creek, Jeff (Tanya Beiter) Polliard of North Huntingdon, and the late James Polliard, and the late Robert Polliard.



Treasured grandmother of Nikki Polliard, Shane Polliard, and Casey Polliard.



Beloved sister of Patty Larkin, the late Phyllis Larkin, and the late James Larkin.



She is also survived by nieces and nephews.



Phoebe enjoyed playing bingo, but above all else, she loved to be surrounded by her family and was proud of her Irish heritage.



Friends are welcome on Tuesday from 9:30 AM until the time of her blessing service at 11 AM at Patrick T. Lanigan Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., Turtle Creek / Monroeville Chapel, 1111 Monroeville Ave., Turtle Creek, 412-823-9350. Due to current restrictions, the funeral home is limited to 25 visitors in the building at one time. The funeral home staff will be directing visitors upon entry. Masks are required.



Phoebe will be laid to rest at Penn Lincoln Memorial Park.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to the family.





