Phyllis Cerney
1927 - 2020
BORN
December 20, 1927
DIED
November 25, 2020
Phyllis Cerney's passing at the age of 92 on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 has been publicly announced by Bolin-Dierkes Funeral Home in Zanesville, OH .

Published by Bolin-Dierkes Funeral Home on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by:
Bolin-Dierkes Funeral Home
Phyllis was one of the world's most beautiful persons. I remember her so well from the day we moved to Zanesville when she showed up on our doorstep with a delicious dinner. She and Chuck remained a part of our life and the lives of our family. She will be missed by many. My sincere condolences to her family and many friends.
Judge Ray Miller
Friend
November 27, 2020