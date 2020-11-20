Phyllis Davis's passing at the age of 82 on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 has been publicly announced by Jackson Funeral Services in Oliver Springs, TN .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Phyllis in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Jackson Funeral Services website.
Published by Jackson Funeral Services on Nov. 20, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory
for more local information, or see our FAQ page
for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.