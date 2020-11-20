Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Phyllis Davis
1937 - 2020
BORN
December 12, 1937
DIED
November 18, 2020
Phyllis Davis's passing at the age of 82 on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 has been publicly announced by Jackson Funeral Services in Oliver Springs, TN .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Phyllis in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Jackson Funeral Services website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Jackson Funeral Services on Nov. 20, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
23
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Anderson Memorial Gardens
640 Oliver Springs Hwy, Clinton, Tennessee 37716
Funeral services provided by:
Jackson Funeral Services
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.