Phyllis Dunn
1924 - 2020
BORN
July 24, 1924
DIED
November 17, 2020
ABOUT
Catholic
Phyllis Dunn's passing at the age of 96 on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 has been publicly announced by O'Leary Funeral Home Ltd in Springfield, PA .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the O'Leary Funeral Home Ltd website.

Published by O'Leary Funeral Home Ltd on Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
20
Visitation
9:30a.m.
. St Francis of Assisi Church
136 Saxer Ave., Springfield, Pennsylvania
Nov
20
Funeral Mass
10:30a.m.
St Francis of Assisi Church
136 Saxer Ave., Springfield, Pennsylvania
O'Leary Funeral Home Ltd
