Phyllis C. Goodnight, 76, of Greensburg, formerly of Delmont, died on Tuesday, October 5, 2020. She was born on April 5, 1944 in Delmont, to the late J. Burrell Henry and Grace (McKeever) Henry. Phyllis graduated from Greensburg Salem High School. She worked at Manos Theatres and Sowash in Greensburg for years. She then moved to Tulsa, OK for a couple of years, and upon her return, she was a caretaker for local elderly. She loved to read and watch Hallmark movies, was a country music fan, and a Presbyterian by faith. Phyllis is survived by her son Luke Goodnight of New Florence, two grandchildren, Robert and Lauren Goodnight; a sister, Doris Broome; brothers, Carl and John Henry; a special niece and caregiver who she thought of as a daughter, Kim Broome; close friends, Connie and Nancy; and she also leaves many nieces, nephews, friends and family members who will miss her. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Francis Henry and her step-daughter, Jane Phillips. Per Phyllis' wishes, there will be no viewing. A private graveside service will be held at Eastview Union Cemetery, Delmont, with Rev. Mary Ann Milne, officiating. Arrangements entrusted to Bash-Nied-Jobe Funeral Home, 152 Abbe Place, Delmont (724-468-8381).

To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by Bash-Nied Funeral Home from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2020.