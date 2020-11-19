Menu
Phyllis Heise
1936 - 2020
BORN
May 5, 1936
DIED
November 13, 2020
ABOUT
Trinity Lutheran Church
Phyllis Heise's passing at the age of 84 on Friday, November 13, 2020 has been publicly announced by Helke Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Wausau, WI .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Phyllis in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Helke Funeral Home and Cremation Service website.

Published by Helke Funeral Home and Cremation Service on Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
21
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
All are welcome to watch a livestream of the service at helke.com on Phyllis's obituary page
