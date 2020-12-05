Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Phyllis Hunt
1930 - 2020
BORN
April 30, 1930
DIED
December 2, 2020
Phyllis Hunt's passing at the age of 90 on Wednesday, December 02, 2020 has been publicly announced by Cain Funeral Home - Palmetto Crematory in Florence, SC .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Phyllis in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Cain Funeral Home - Palmetto Crematory website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Cain Funeral Home - Palmetto Crematory on Dec. 5, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
7
Graveside service
10:00a.m.
Florence National Cemetery
803 E National Cemetery Road, Florence, South Carolina 29506
Funeral services provided by:
Cain Funeral Home - Palmetto Crematory
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.