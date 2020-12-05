Menu
Phyllis Jakshtis
1929 - 2020
BORN
June 26, 1929
DIED
November 12, 2020
ABOUT
St. Aloysius Church
Phyllis Jakshtis's passing at the age of 91 on Thursday, November 12, 2020 has been publicly announced by Charbonneau Funeral Home Inc in Ware, MA .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Phyllis in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Charbonneau Funeral Home Inc website.

Published by Charbonneau Funeral Home Inc on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
