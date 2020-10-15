Our beloved mother and grandmother, Phyllis Colleen 'Billie' Jensen, 91, passed away on Friday October 9, 2020, in Bountiful, Utah. She was born on January 27, 1929, to Peter William Jensen and Phyllis Greaves Jensen, in San Francisco, California. She was an only child and was deeply loved by her parents.



She moved to Grace Idaho where she graduated from High School. She attended Idaho State University and Brigham Young University. After leaving Arizona as a single mother of five little girls, she graduated from Utah State University with a degree in Education. She was a retired school teacher. She taught Kindergarten, First Grade and Music.



She was an artist, accomplished pianist and a beautiful singer. Throughout her life she brought joy to others through her singing and acting. She sang at many funerals, church meetings, plays, and community gatherings. She was a true entertainer.



Phyllis loved the outdoors. She enjoyed hunting and fishing and spent quality time horseback riding with her father up Paris Canyon in Idaho where he worked for Utah Power & Light Company. She never met a tree she didn't love.



She had a kind heart and showed love and kindness to all. She loved all she met and they loved her too.



She was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and served in many different callings. She loves her Heavenly Father and Savior.



Phyllis is preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her children, Terri (Dennis) Fox, Nanci Flake, Kristi (Bruce) Taylor, Lorri (Ken Clyde) Flake, Tammi (Michael) Leman, Paul (Toni) Jensen, and Laura Dee (Jeremy) Wiley, 28 grandchildren, 40 great grandchildren, and 3 great great grandchildren.



The family would like to thank all those who had a hand in caring for our mother.



We know there was a joyous reunion with her parents, family members and friends. She will be deeply missed but we know we will see her again.



A graveside service will be held on Wednesday October 28th, 2020, at 2pm at the Preston Cemetery located in Preston Idaho.





Published by RUSSON MORTUARY AND CREMATORY from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2020.