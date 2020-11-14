Phyllis Jones's passing at the age of 75 on Thursday, November 05, 2020 has been publicly announced by Chapel Of Hope in Hobbs, NM .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Phyllis in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Chapel Of Hope website.
Published by Chapel Of Hope on Nov. 14, 2020.
