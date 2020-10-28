Phyllis Elnora Wood Long passed away peacefully at home on October 20, 2020 at the age of 96 years old. Phyllis was born in Salt Lake City on December 28, 1923. She was preceded in death by her husband Roland, her siblings Marian, Evelyn, Doug, Warren, Howard and Barbara, and her son Michael. She is survived by her brother Dwight and sister Donna, her children Kathy, Steven, David, Becky and Chris.



Phyllis married her sweetheart Roland Long in the Salt Lake City Temple on September 12, 1943 and were married on this earth for over 74 years. Their love was strong, rare and something you only see in the movies. You could often find them watching the sunset at Antelope Island together. It was love at first and final sight.



Phyllis was a caregiver to her core and was happiest when spending time with her family. She had six children, nine grandchildren (three of which she raised from birth) and four great-grandchildren. She was the anchor for our family, always keeping us grounded, bringing us together and making sure we carried on our traditions.



Her favorite time of year was Christmas. We would spend Christmas Eve singing carols, playing games and laughing. The whole family would sleep over and she would wake everyone up at 5 a.m. ringing the "reindeer bells." Going room by room to let us know that Santa had come. We would all line up in front of the living room door - youngest to oldest - before we could go in. Even as we got older, she was still the first out of bed, ringing her bells…keeping tradition alive.



Phyllis was not someone you would call a homebody. She loved an adventure – big or small. She rarely turned down an opportunity to go on a road trip, see a movie, go to lunch or a enjoy a scenic ride up the canyon. She might even "forget" that she had already seen a movie, just so she could spend time with you and see it again. She never wanted to be the center of attention, but a spectator in the crowd – laughing and singing along.



She had a distinctive way of making people feel special. Creating a unique bond with each and every one of us. She loved to give gifts and leave notes. She was often found sneaking a curated package at your doorstep to make your day. She always knew if you needed a pick-me-up, a congratulations, or just a reminder that someone loves you.



She was an active member of the LDS church and was incredibly spiritual and Christlike. She loved you for exactly who you were. Never judging you for the mistakes you might have made. Only seeing the good in your heart.



Phyllis was beautiful inside and out. She loved getting her hair done and rarely left the house without a pop of lipstick. She had a beautiful voice and was a member of the Mormon Tabernacle Choir in the 40s. She loved the color purple, hot chocolate and was a table setting master. Whether it included a holiday specific theme or just a red and white checkered tablecloth for a campsite.



We are so sad to say goodbye to our beloved Phyllis, but we find peace in knowing that she has been reunited with her sweetheart and soulmate.



Phyllis would always say goodbye with "love ya, love ya," because to her, one "love ya" was never enough. Well Mom, Grandma, Sister, Phyllis…we love ya, love ya.



Until we meet again.



Graveside services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, October 31, 2020 at the Kaysville City Cemetery.



Services entrusted to Lindquist's Kaysville Mortuary, 400 North Main.





Published by Lindquist Mortuary - Kaysville from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2020.