Phyllis Lucas
1935 - 2020
BORN
June 18, 1935
DIED
November 18, 2020
ABOUT
Ronald Mcdonald House
Phyllis Lucas's passing at the age of 85 on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 has been publicly announced by Laughlin Memorial Chapel Inc in Mt Lebanon, PA .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Phyllis in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Laughlin Memorial Chapel Inc website.

Published by Laughlin Memorial Chapel Inc on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
21
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
Saint Bernard Church
311 Washington Road, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania 15216
Funeral services provided by:
Laughlin Memorial Chapel Inc
