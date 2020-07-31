Phyllis "Felice" LeeAnn Chatwin Mathiesen



Mom and Grandma passed away July 27, 2020 surrounded by family in her daughter's home. She was 76 years old.



She grew up in Salt Lake, Denver, Winnemucca, and Washington DC before settling in North Salt Lake City. She earned her pilot license and enjoyed traveling, whether to the local mountains or even internationally as opportunities permitted. She spent most of her career as a professional child care provider. Lots of children enjoyed her care for over 20 years. Her home was never short of neighborhood kids over to play and hang out or animals brought home by her children. No neighborhood pet went hungry if it arrived at her door. She reached out to people regularly and liked to stay connected to her family and friends.



In recent years, mom moved to Phoenix and created a great life near children in Arizona, she traveled the world and enjoyed time with her children and grandchildren before surgery left her needing more care herself. We appreciate the tender care of all the directors and staff at St. Joseph's Villa in Salt Lake City, her home for the last two- and one-half years.



She is survived by her seven children and many grandchildren:



Troye Dean, children: Charity (Daniel) Parish-grandchildren-Greyson, Jackson; Anthony Rhodes-grandchildren-Lendon, Sonya; Berlin, Celeste;



Rochelle (Kevin) Blood, children: Lisa (Jerad) Brereton, William (Elizabeth) Blood, James Blood, Rebekah Blood,



Stacey Dean



Krystal (John) Kelly, children: Lincoln, Sophiah



Kirk (Marcy) Mathiesen, children: Chase, Kade, Lilly;



Amber (Rob) Phillips, children: Orion, Leo, Theo;



Heather (James) Cunningham, children: Hugo, Dahlia, Oscar.



She was preceded by her parents, Hollis Chatwin and Bernice Pyper Chatwin and her brother Lynn Chatwin.



Graveside services will be held Saturday, August 1, 2020 at 12 noon at the Santaquin Cemetery, 100 E. 300 S. Santaquin, Utah 84655, under the direction of Lindquist's Bountiful Mortuary.





