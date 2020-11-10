Menu
Phyllis Mathis
1939 - 2020
BORN
October 7, 1939
DIED
November 7, 2020
ABOUT
American Cancer Society
Phyllis Mathis's passing at the age of 81 on Saturday, November 07, 2020 has been publicly announced by Nieburg-Vitt,Thiebes Funeral Home Inc in Pacific, MO .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Phyllis in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Nieburg-Vitt,Thiebes Funeral Home Inc website.

Published by Nieburg-Vitt,Thiebes Funeral Home Inc on Nov. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
12
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Nieburg-Vitt, Thiebes Funeral Home
231 E. Union St., Pacific, Missouri 63069
Nov
12
Funeral service
12:00p.m.
Nieburg-Vitt, Thiebes Funeral Home
231 E. Union St., Pacific, Missouri 63069
