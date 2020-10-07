Phyllis Kevern Palmer, age 93, passed away surrounded by her loving family on October 4, 2020. She was born August 9, 1927 in Salt Lake City, UT to Richard Stanley and Ethalinda Quick Kevern. On September 16, 1949 she married Joseph Harold Palmer, Jr. in the Salt Lake Temple. They have 4 children, 20 grandchildren and 29 great-grandchildren.



She had a strong will to live and was a 46 year breast cancer survivor. She was a candy dipper at Mrs. Cavanaugh's Candies for 20+ years and loved chatting around the chocolate vat with the ladies. She loved the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints and serving the Lord. She served in many callings in the Bountiful 2nd Ward, but her favorite was ward librarian. She served with her husband in the Salt Lake LDS Temple for 20 years and it was a joyous time in her life. She was a great example of how to serve those around her, no matter the circumstances. For the past year and a half, to stay active, she tied over 942 fleece blankets and donated them to Children's Justice, Shriners and Primary Children's Hospital. She was a sports enthusiast and at times a little over zealous for dad.

She had a great love of the outdoors and you could always find her in her garden or sitting in the yard watching the birds. She loved her family with all of her heart, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She will be greatly missed by all.



She is survived by her daughters, Debra Kellersberger (Kim), Pamela Johnson (Lewis), Sandra Palmer, son Joseph K. Palmer (Tina) and her twin brother Eugene Q. Kevern. Preceeded in death by her husband Joseph, sisters Ruth and Rhea and brother Richard.



A special thank you to the Rocky Mountain Hospice team for the great care provided. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Huntsman Cancer Center of Shriners Hospital. Due to the Covid-19 virus the services will be limited to family members only.



A viewing will be held Wednesday, October 7th, from 9:45-10:30 a.m. at Russon Bountiful Mortuary 295 N. Main St. Graveside services will be at the Bountiful City Cemetery at 11:00 a.m.



To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by RUSSON MORTUARY AND CREMATORY from Oct. 7 to Oct. 8, 2020.