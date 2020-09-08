Phyllis Arline Carr Shawcroft was born on November 18, 1933 in Westwood, Lassen County, CA. Her parents were Joe and Arline Carr. She died on September 4, 2020 in Clearfield, UT. Phyllis lived in California, Colorado, New Mexico and Ogden, UT while she was growing up. She had a younger sister, Doris. As a teenager Phyllis and her family moved to the family ranch in the San Luis Valley, Colorado. Life at the ranch was a great place to grow up, and she had many fond memories there. While in high school Phyllis began dating Dale Reed Shawcroft. Phyllis and Dale attended BYU after graduation, and married in the Mesa, AZ temple on March 4, 1952. They were married for 56 years.



Phyllis and Dale are the parents of four daughters-Cynthia Shawcroft (Elk Grove, CA), Karen Disney (Clinton, UT), Kathy Krafthefer and Paula Cerqueira (both of Durango, CO.)



After living in Denver, Colorado for 17 years they moved to Midland, Texas, and later to Houston where they lived for the next 38 years.



Phyllis worked as a medical secretary and also in real estate.



Dale passed away in 2008, and Phyllis moved to Utah where she has lived for the past 11 years.



Phyllis loved the gospel and served in many callings during her lifetime, as Ward and Stake Relief Society President and as a temple worker in the Dallas Temple. She loved going to the temple often.



Phyllis loved to read, sew and swim. She made new friends everywhere she went.



Phyllis is survived by her sister Doris, her daughters and their spouses, 14 grandchildren and 26 great-grandchildren.



She was preceded in death by her husband Dale and one great-granddaughter.



At Phyllis' request private family services will be held at later date.

To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by Myers Mortuary from Sep. 8 to Sep. 9, 2020.