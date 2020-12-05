Menu
Phyllis Taylor
1933 - 2020
BORN
November 9, 1933
DIED
December 3, 2020
Phyllis Taylor's passing at the age of 87 on Thursday, December 03, 2020 has been publicly announced by Campfield-Hickman-Collier Funeral Home Inc in Barberton, OH .

Published by Campfield-Hickman-Collier Funeral Home Inc on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by:
Campfield-Hickman-Collier Funeral Home Inc
