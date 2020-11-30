Menu
Phyllis Teegarden
1950 - 2020
BORN
November 1, 1950
DIED
November 24, 2020
Phyllis Teegarden's passing at the age of 70 on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 has been publicly announced by Carl J. Spallino Funeral Home in Charleroi, PA .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
29
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Spallino Funeral Home
819 Fallowfield Ave., Charleroi, Pennsylvania 15022
Nov
29
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Spallino Funeral Home
819 Fallowfield Ave., Charleroi, Pennsylvania 15022
Nov
30
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Spallino Funeral Home
819 Fallowfield Ave., Charleroi, Pennsylvania 15022
Nov
30
Committal
12:00p.m.
Mon Valley Memorial Park, Donora
2nd St Ext, Donora, Pennsylvania 15033
Funeral services provided by:
Carl J. Spallino Funeral Home
