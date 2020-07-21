Phyllis Swaner Thon, 91, passed away on July 18, 2020.



She was born on October 27, 1928, to Clarence A. and Dora Doxey Swaner in Ogden, Utah.



Phyllis graduated from Ogden High School and attended Weber State College.



She married Adolph C. (Tony) Thon in Ogden, Utah on August 27, 1947.



A high school and college beauty queen that became a titleholder as a wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother.



Her many talents were overshadowed by her ability to create memories for anyone that entered into her life and visited her white castle on 24th street.



Her batteries were always fully charged, and it seemed like she would never stop and take a rest from making things better, prettier, neater, or cleaner.



She kept that boy she met in high school and married, busy on project after project to make things better for her family.



She served many various callings in the church.



Camping in their trailer was the getaway vacation they loved, and it always included hauling some of the family along. Usually the grandkids.



Along with her deep love of family she had an unwavering love and passion for the care and raising of animals. Whether it was one of many family pets or any stray that happened by she never hesitated to help and ensure they were safe and loved.



We will miss her sweet spirit, beautiful blue eyes, and endless love. Till we meet again Mom, Love your family.



Phyllis is survived by three children: Steve (Anita) Thon, Sue (Glenn) Morgan, Mike (Nikki) Thon, seven grandchildren, and 12 great-grandchildren.



She is preceded in death by husband "Tony", her mother and father, brother (Clix Jr.), and Tony's parents, sister, and brother, and a infant grandson Adam Morgan.



Private family Graveside Services will be held under the direction of Leavitt's Mortuary.



In Lieu of flowers please donate to the Humane Society or the ASPCA of Utah.





Published by LegacyPro from Jul. 21 to Jul. 22, 2020.