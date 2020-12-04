Menu
Piara Singh
1945 - 2020
BORN
May 16, 1945
DIED
December 1, 2020
Piara Singh's passing at the age of 75 on Tuesday, December 01, 2020 has been publicly announced by North Sacramento Funeral Home in Sacramento, CA .

Published by North Sacramento Funeral Home on Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
7
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
North Sacramento Funeral Home
725 El Camino Avenue, Sacramento, California 95815
Funeral services provided by:
North Sacramento Funeral Home
