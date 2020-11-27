Menu
Pietro Molinaro
1926 - 2020
BORN
December 21, 1926
DIED
November 22, 2020
Pietro Molinaro's passing at the age of 93 on Sunday, November 22, 2020 has been publicly announced by Brusco-Napier Funeral Service Ltd. in Pittsburgh, PA .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Brusco-Napier Funeral Service Ltd. website.

Published by Brusco-Napier Funeral Service Ltd. on Nov. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
24
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Brusco-Napier Funeral Service, Ltd.
2201 Bensonia Avenue, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania 15216
Nov
24
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Brusco-Napier Funeral Service, Ltd.
2201 Bensonia Avenue, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania 15216
Nov
25
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
St. Teresa of Kolkata Parish, St. Pius X Church
3040 Pioneer Avenue, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania 15226
Funeral services provided by:
Brusco-Napier Funeral Service Ltd.
