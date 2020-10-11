Age 90, of Bethel Park, peacefully passed away surrounded by his loving family on Friday, October 9, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Regina (Corradetti) Ruzzini 63 years; Loving Father of Liliana (Vincent) Casciato and Renato (Robin) Ruzzini; Proud Grandfather of Marina, Vincent, Jr., Renato, Sergio, and Tatiana; Great-grandfather of Milo; Caring Brother of Maria, Gabriele, Antonio and the late Domenico. Pietro was born in Roccafluvione, Italy, on April 8, 1930, a son of the late Luigi and Ermilinda (Falconi) Ruzzini. He had a great passion for gardening and cooking and prepared a meal for the entire family every Saturday. Pietro also loved spending time with family back in Italy. He will truly be missed by all who knew him. Friends and Family are welcome at Beinhauer-Connell, 5120 West Library Avenue, Bethel Park (412-835-7940), on Sunday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday at 1 p.m. in St. Valentine Parish. Entombment will be private at Jefferson Memorial Park.

Published by Beinhauer-Connell Funeral Services from Oct. 11 to Oct. 12, 2020.