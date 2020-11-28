Menu
Piro Malko
1933 - 2020
BORN
October 20, 1933
DIED
November 23, 2020
Piro Malko's passing at the age of 87 on Monday, November 23, 2020 has been publicly announced by Christian Funeral Home in Chicago, IL .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Christian Funeral Home website.

Published by Christian Funeral Home on Nov. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by:
Christian Funeral Home
