Polly Lanham
1940 - 2020
BORN
February 2, 1940
DIED
December 4, 2020
Polly Lanham's passing at the age of 80 on Friday, December 04, 2020 has been publicly announced by Grayson Funeral Home in Charlestown, IN .

Published by Grayson Funeral Home on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
9
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 1:00p.m.
Grayson Funeral Home
893 High Street P.O. Box 429, Charlestown, Indiana 47111
Dec
9
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Grayson Funeral Home
893 High Street P.O. Box 429, Charlestown, Indiana 47111
Grayson Funeral Home
