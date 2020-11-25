Menu
Porsia Tunzi
1926 - 2020
BORN
July 10, 1926
DIED
October 12, 2020
ABOUT
Catholic
Porsia Tunzi's passing at the age of 94 on Monday, October 12, 2020 has been publicly announced by Griffin Family Funeral Chapels in Thousand Oaks, CA .

Published by Griffin Family Funeral Chapels on Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
20
Funeral Mass
10:30a.m.
St. Paschal Baylon Catholic Church
155 E. Janss Rd., Thousand Oaks, California 91360
Funeral services provided by:
Griffin Family Funeral Chapels
