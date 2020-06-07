On June 7, 2020 our beloved mother, grandmother, aunt, sister and friend Portia Morgan, 79 passed away suddenly as a result of an aggressive leukemia.She was born March 23, 1941 to Samuel Reed Andrus and Melba Phyllis Brown in Idaho Falls, Idaho.She met the love of her life and eternal companion, Ronald Stanley Morgan at Utah State University in Logan, UT. They were married on November 21, 1964 in the Idaho Falls, ID temple. They were blessed with five incredible children and 17 grandchildren, all of whom they loved dearly.Mom served in various positions in the church. She was born into a very musical family and has always had a great love for music. One of mom's greatest talents was serving others; nothing gave her more fulfillment than serving. Sometimes it was a phone call, a visit, taking in dinner, or delivering one of her yummy loaves of zucchini or coconut bread to a friend, or someone in need. Mom took pride in her home and yard; some of her favorite hobbies were decorating her home and gardening. She was an amazing mother and friend. She was always in tune to the needs of her children and her family always came first.She loved the gospel, serving in the temple, reading her scriptures and going to church. She was a dedicated faithful servant to her Heavenly Father.Mom you are so loved and will be greatly missed by all. You truly are one amazing lady that was beautiful both inside and out. We know that your reunion with dad in heaven will be incredible!She is preceded in death by her late husband Ronald S. Morgan, her parents Samuel Reed Andrus & Melba Phyllis Brown, Alyn Andrus (brother), Genice Smith (sister), Robert Andrus (brother), Gordon Andrus (brother).She is survived by her children: Tonya Hatch (Gary (deceased), Cindie Taft, Jaren Morgan (Tami), Lori Hale ( Mike), Cami Sano (AJ); and 17 Grandchildren.The family wishes to thank the staff of Lakeview Hospital and LDS Hospital for their loving and caring service.A viewing will take place on Friday, June 12, 2020 from 9:00-11:00 am. at Russon Mortuary, 295 North Main St. Bountiful, UT. Graveside Service will take place at 11:30 a.m., at the Centerville City Cemetery, 650 West 400 South, Centerville, UT.

Published in Legacy on Jun. 10, 2020.