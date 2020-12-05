Menu
Precilla Shumaker
1934 - 2020
BORN
September 2, 1934
DIED
November 26, 2020
Precilla Shumaker's passing at the age of 86 on Thursday, November 26, 2020 has been publicly announced by Swart Funeral Home in West Carrollton, OH .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Swart Funeral Home website.

Published by Swart Funeral Home on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
1
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Swart Funeral Home
207 E. Central Ave, West Carrollton, Ohio 45449
Funeral services provided by:
Swart Funeral Home
