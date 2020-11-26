Menu
Prentice Cooper
1939 - 2020
BORN
January 1, 1939
DIED
November 23, 2020
ABOUT
United States Army
Prentice Cooper's passing at the age of 81 on Monday, November 23, 2020 has been publicly announced by Woodbury Funeral Home in Woodbury, TN .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Prentice in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Woodbury Funeral Home website.

Published by Woodbury Funeral Home on Nov. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
27
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Chapel of Woodbury Funeral Home
504 W. Main St., Woodbury, Tennessee 37190
Funeral services provided by:
Woodbury Funeral Home
