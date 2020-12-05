Menu
Preston Grubbs
1966 - 2020
BORN
November 4, 1966
DIED
November 30, 2020
Preston Grubbs's passing at the age of 54 on Monday, November 30, 2020 has been publicly announced by Cooper Funeral Home - Tecumseh in Tecumseh, OK .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Cooper Funeral Home - Tecumseh website.

Published by Cooper Funeral Home - Tecumseh on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
12
Memorial service
2:00p.m.
Cooper Funeral Home
210 W. Walnut, Tecumseh, Oklahoma 74873
Funeral services provided by:
Cooper Funeral Home - Tecumseh
