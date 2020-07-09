Preston Laurence Beck passed away on 7/3/2020 at home in his mother's arms, surrounded by his friends and siblings.



Preston loved family and friends, he enjoyed playing video games, fishing and singing for



Whoever would listen. He also loved to perform and enjoyed his part in the play,



"Ariel and Moana's lsland Adventure". He loved staying overnight with grandma Julie and papa Mike and visiting Nauni Lisa, Papa and Nana.



He is survived by his Mother Britney Beck-Kay, his Dad Brad Kay, His siblings Jacen, Lillyana, and Bently of Roy, Utah. Chad Tilly (California)



Preston was born with hypo plastic left heart at Ogden Regional Hospital on December 23rd 2008. The next day he was life flighted to Primary Children's Hospital. Where he had his first



open heart surgery at 6 days old. A month later he was able to go home. His next surgery was at 6 months old. At age 3 ½ he went into heart failure and was put on a transplant list in June.



We received the call on 10/15/2012. He received his new heart on 10/16/2012.



We are so grateful to the donor family and sad for their loss.



Rejection started after one week, it never stopped completely. He was such a fighter, but was growing tired of it. At age 5 he was hospitalized again in sevier rejection. We were told he would not live much longer, well he proved everyone wrong, we took him home continuing medications, but no more biopsies etc. He surprised us with 6 more wonderful years.



June 2020 after some blood tests, EKG and an echo we were told his heart was very damaged.



Preston wanted to go home and work on his bucket list and be with family, so that is what we did!



A big thanks to Mascot Miracles Foundation, Ari and everyone involved in helping him make all his dreams come true. What a weekend he had, camping, fishing, speed boat ride, a Magician and a wonderful firework show thanks to Roy City Fire and Rescue, He loved the ride in the fire truck!



We will miss his loving spirit!



Arrangements made by Myers Mortuary Roy, Utah Thank you for your kindness!



Preston wanted a "Celebration of Life", so that is what we are doing. On 7/10/2020 6:30-8:30 lf you'd like to join us and didn't receive the information please let us know.



ln lieu of flowers Preston would love for you to donate to either of these amazing foundations.



www.mascotmiricalesfoundation or www.kidsheroesfoundation





Published by LegacyPro from Jul. 9 to Jul. 10, 2020.