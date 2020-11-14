Menu
Preston Lieser
2004 - 2020
BORN
November 20, 2004
DIED
November 11, 2020
Preston Lieser's passing at the age of 15 on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 has been publicly announced by Harris Funeral Home - Kings Mountain in Kings Mountain, NC .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
15
Funeral service
1:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Harris Funeral Home
108 South Piedmont Ave, Kings Mountain, North Carolina 28086
Funeral services provided by:
Harris Funeral Home - Kings Mountain
