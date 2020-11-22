Menu
Primitivo Hernaiz
1941 - 2020
BORN
June 9, 1941
DIED
November 19, 2020
Primitivo Hernaiz's passing at the age of 79 on Thursday, November 19, 2020 has been publicly announced by Plaza Funeral Home in Jersey City, NJ .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
23
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 9:00p.m.
Plaza Funeral Home
445 Monmouth Street, Jersey City, Jersey 07302
Nov
24
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
Plaza Funeral Home
445 Monmouth Street, Jersey City, Jersey 07302
Nov
24
Interment
12:00p.m.
Grove Church Cemetery
1132 46th Street, North Bergen, New Jersey 07047
Funeral services provided by:
Plaza Funeral Home
