Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Priscilla Jones
1930 - 2020
BORN
December 27, 1930
DIED
December 1, 2020
Priscilla Jones's passing at the age of 89 on Tuesday, December 01, 2020 has been publicly announced by White Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Griffith, IN .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Priscilla in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the White Funeral Home & Cremation Services website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by White Funeral Home & Cremation Services on Dec. 3, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
7
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:30a.m.
Highland Church of the Nazarene
9330 Kennedy Avenue, Highland, Indiana 46322
Dec
7
Funeral service
11:30a.m.
Highland Church of the Nazarene
9330 Kennedy Avenue, Highland, Indiana 46322
Funeral services provided by:
White Funeral Home & Cremation Services
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.