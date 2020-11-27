Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
R Johnson
1940 - 2020
BORN
July 24, 1940
DIED
November 24, 2020
R Johnson's passing at the age of 80 on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 has been publicly announced by Boulder City Family Mortuary - Boulder City in Boulder City, NV .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of R in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Boulder City Family Mortuary - Boulder City website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Boulder City Family Mortuary - Boulder City on Nov. 27, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
28
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 11:30p.m.
LDS Buchanan Chapel
1550 Buchanan Blvd, Boulder City, Nevada 89005
Nov
28
Funeral service
12:00p.m.
LDS Buchanan Chapel
1550 Buchanan Blvd, Boulder City, Nevada 89005
Nov
28
Interment
2:00p.m.
Boulder City Cemetery
501 Adams Blvd, Boulder City, Nevada 89005
Funeral services provided by:
Boulder City Family Mortuary - Boulder City
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.